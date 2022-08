NEW DELHI -- Allegations from Twitter's former security chief that New Delhi forced the social media giant to put a government agent on its payroll have sparked fresh concerns among critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The issue was one of a host of accusations made by Peiter "Mudge" Zatko in a complaint to U.S. government agencies, a redacted version of which was uploaded to The Washington Post's website last week.