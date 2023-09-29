ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
U.S. company pays $26m SEC fine over Chinese bribery allegations

Clear Channel Outdoor said to have ignored 'repeated red flags' at Chinese subsidiary

Clear Media, a former Chinese subsidiary of U.S. advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor, sells advertising space at bus stops and other venues in top-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai.   © Reuters
PAK YIU and ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- Advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has agreed to pay more than $26 million to settle charges it allegedly bribed Chinese officials to obtain advertising contracts, according to the U.S. financial regulator.

Clear Media, a Chinese subsidiary of the San Antonio-based Clear Channel at the time of the allegations, allegedly paid Chinese officials with gifts and by using third-party consultants to win contracts to provide advertising on public bus shelters and other outdoor surfaces, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

