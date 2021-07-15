ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Uniqlo owner reports 67% rise in net profit for Q3

Demand for clothes in China and Japan brings strong sales

Earlier this month, it was found that French prosecutors are investigating Fast Retailing and other global apparel makers suspected of concealing crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on Thursday posted a net profit of 151 billion yen for the third quarter, up 67% from a year earlier.

In the nine-month period to the end of May, the group's consolidated revenue rose 9.9% to 1.69 trillion yen mainly due to strong results in Japan and greater China. Fast posted a 72% rise in its operating profit to 227 billion yen.

Fast Retailing slightly lowered its forecast for the 12 months that will end in August. It now expects revenue to increase 7% from the previous fiscal year to 2.15 trillion yen, and operating profit to rise 64% to 245 billion yen. Previously, the forecasts were 2.21 trillion yen and 255 billion yen, respectively.

Earlier this month, it was found that French prosecutors are investigating Fast and other global apparel makers suspected of concealing crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region.

Fast on July 2 announced that it will "fully cooperate" with the investigations.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more