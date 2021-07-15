Uniqlo owner reports 67% rise in net profit for Q3

TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on Thursday posted a net profit of 151 billion yen for the third quarter, up 67% from a year earlier.

In the nine-month period to the end of May, the group's consolidated revenue rose 9.9% to 1.69 trillion yen mainly due to strong results in Japan and greater China. Fast posted a 72% rise in its operating profit to 227 billion yen.

Fast Retailing slightly lowered its forecast for the 12 months that will end in August. It now expects revenue to increase 7% from the previous fiscal year to 2.15 trillion yen, and operating profit to rise 64% to 245 billion yen. Previously, the forecasts were 2.21 trillion yen and 255 billion yen, respectively.

Earlier this month, it was found that French prosecutors are investigating Fast and other global apparel makers suspected of concealing crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region.

Fast on July 2 announced that it will "fully cooperate" with the investigations.