Uniqlo parent reports 0.7% fall in Q1 profit

TOKYO -- Fast Retailing, Japanese operator of the Uniqlo apparel chain, announced on Thursday a 0.7% fall in consolidated net profit during the September-November quarter for the fiscal year ending August.

Despite its face masks and quarantine-friendly clothes being huge hits last year, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 70.3 billion yen ($675 million), down 0.7% from the same period in the year ended August 2020.

Fast Retailing's fiscal year runs from September to August.

The company still expects net profit to surge 82% to a historical high of 165 billion yen this year, assuming significant sales growth during the second half on the back of strong Chinese demand.