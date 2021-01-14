ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Uniqlo parent reports 0.7% fall in Q1 profit

Stay-at-home clothes buoy lackluster performance during COVID pandemic

Fast Retailing expects record net income for the fiscal year ending August, despite the ongoing pandemic. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Fast Retailing, Japanese operator of the Uniqlo apparel chain, announced on Thursday a 0.7% fall in consolidated net profit during the September-November quarter for the fiscal year ending August.

Despite its face masks and quarantine-friendly clothes being huge hits last year, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 70.3 billion yen ($675 million), down 0.7% from the same period in the year ended August 2020.

Fast Retailing's fiscal year runs from September to August.

The company still expects net profit to surge 82% to a historical high of 165 billion yen this year, assuming significant sales growth during the second half on the back of strong Chinese demand.

