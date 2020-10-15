Uniqlo parent sees sales hitting pre-COVID level by August

TOKYO -- Japan's Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo chain, expects its earnings to return to pre-pandemic levels in the fiscal year ending in August 2021, after posting a decline this year on Thursday.

The company expects sales to reach 2.2 trillion yen ($20.9 billion) in the fiscal year ending next August, just below the record high of 2.29 trillion yen achieved in the year ended August 2019. It expects net profit to reach 165 billion yen in the year ending in August 2021, which will mean growth of 82% year-on-year and surpassing the pre-coronavirus level of 162 billion yen in fiscal 2019.

For the year ended this past August, net profit declined by 44% to 90 billion yen, while sales fell by 12% to 2 trillion yen. The sales figure was slightly better than a previous forecast of 1.99 trillion yen, due to better-than-expected recoveries in Japan and China.

While Fast Retailing still expects the overall rebound to be slow until February due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it expects a sales surge in the second half of this fiscal year. It still plans to open 40 new stores annually in Southeast Asia, India and the Oceania region, Director Takeshi Okazaki said.