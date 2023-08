TOKYO -- Japanese apparel company Uniqlo is appointing a new president in Daisuke Tsukagoshi, parent Fast Retailing said on Monday, as the brand taps the executive who brought its U.S. business into the black to bolster overseas expansion.

Tsukagoshi becomes executive director, president and chief operating officer on Friday, with current President Tadashi Yanai taking the post of CEO. Yanai, who is chairman and president of Fast Retailing, also serves as Uniqlo's chairman.