OMAHA, U.S. -- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has more investments in store for Japan, the billionaire told shareholders Saturday at the company's first in-person annual meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked by longtime business partner Charlie Munger to explain why Berkshire bought big stakes in Japanese trading companies Mitsubishi Corp., Sumitomo Corp., Mitsui and Co., Itochu and Marubeni, Buffett said the decision was "simple."