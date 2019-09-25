ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann steps down under pressure

Controversial co-founder to stay on as nonexecutive chairman

ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer
Adam Neumann, cofounder of WeWork, has stepped down as CEO but will remain a nonexecutive chairman.   © Reuters

NEW YORK -- WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has stepped down from his CEO role, the co-working startup announced on Tuesday.

The "scrutiny directed toward me has become a significant distraction, and I have decided that it is in the best interest of the company to step down as chief executive," Neumann, who will stay on as nonexecutive chairman, said in a statement.

Two WeWork executives, Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, have been named co-CEOs.

The leadership changes come as the SoftBank Group-backed company grapples with increasing pressure from investors after its parent company delayed its IPO. 

