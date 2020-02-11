WeWork closes 25 shared offices in China over coronavirus

NEW YORK -- WeWork operator We Co. has temporarily closed 25 of its 115 shared workspaces in mainland China to help prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus.

The company is complying with government guidance on when to reopen the shuttered locations, including ones in such cities as Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Wuhan.

Shanghai and Beijing locations were among the 90 workspaces to resume operations Monday local time. WeWork is asking customers to have their temperatures checked when entering and to wear surgical masks while inside. All events in common areas will be suspended.

We Co. has 740 shared offices around the world, 16% of which are in China.