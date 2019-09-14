WeWork parent announces plans for Nasdaq debut

NEW YORK -- WeWork parent We Company said Friday it will debut on the Nasdaq exchange, with market players expecting the initial public offering to happen as early as this month.

The shared workspace provider submitted its prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Several U.S. outlets reported that the New York-based company could debut with a valuation of about $15 billion or less, down 70% from the $47 billion private valuation in its fundraising round during January.

The expected valuation is sinking because of investor concerns over We Company's governance and earnings potential.

The prospectus on Friday outlined plans to bolster oversight, including naming a lead external director by the end of the year. CEO Adam Neumann would receive special shares worth 10 votes each, instead of the previously planned 20.

Japanese tech investor SoftBank Group plans to buy at least $750 million in We Company shares through the IPO, according to a report Friday by The Wall Street Journal.

WeWork operated 528 shared offices across 29 countries as of the end of June. SoftBank Group has invested over $10 billion so far into the platform.