World's tallest timber tower to be constructed in Sydney

Japan's Obayashi plans 39-story Atlassian building powered by renewable energy

Obayashi's 39-story Atlassian Central structure, seen here in an artist's rendering, aims to reduce project-related carbon dioxide emissions by half. (Image courtesy of Obayashi)
SHUGO TAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese general contractor Obayashi said Wednesday that it has received an order to construct the world's tallest timber building in Australia, a 182-meter sustainable skyscraper combining wood and other materials to house the Sydney headquarters of software company Atlassian.

The 39-story Atlassian Central structure will stand adjacent to the Central rail station in Sydney's Tech Central innovation and technology precinct. The mixed-use tower with a floor space of 75,000 square meters also will be home to a hotel and retail stores.

