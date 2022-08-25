World's tallest timber tower to be constructed in Sydney

TOKYO -- Japanese general contractor Obayashi said Wednesday that it has received an order to construct the world's tallest timber building in Australia, a 182-meter sustainable skyscraper combining wood and other materials to house the Sydney headquarters of software company Atlassian.

The 39-story Atlassian Central structure will stand adjacent to the Central rail station in Sydney's Tech Central innovation and technology precinct. The mixed-use tower with a floor space of 75,000 square meters also will be home to a hotel and retail stores.