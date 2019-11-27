Xiaomi looks past sliding China handset share to 5G future

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Xiaomi on Wednesday signaled the handset maker is focused on keeping operations stable in China in the face of its falling market share, keeping its eye on potential opportunities in the 5G era, which it sees as a "friend."

Company executives said on a conference call that with the world currently in a transitory phase between fourth- and fifth-generation mobile services, Xiaomi is working to ensure that inventories of existing phones are digested in the marketplace. It is maintaining cash reserves in preparation for the upcoming 5G battle, focusing on "stable growth, gross profit and profitability," while continuing to make investments to develop new products and expand presence overseas, they added.

"When the 5G battle starts, we will be well protected," said Chief Financial Officer Chew Shouzi.

Xiaomi, once China's largest smartphone maker, has been struggling to fend off competition at home, where Huawei has been selling more and growing its share even as the overall market is shrinking. Huawei's shipments in China jumped 65% in the third quarter while those of Xiaomi's plunged 31%, according to data from International Data Corp. Overall shipments in China slipped 3.6% during the quarter in an environment where some customers are also putting off new purchases as they await the introduction of high-speed 5G commercial services and more handsets.

China had in June given wireless service providers the licenses required to roll out commercial services, months ahead of expectations. The networks are expected to bring internet speeds up to 100 times faster than those on 4G generation networks.

Xiaomi launched its first 5G-capable phone Mi9 Pro in China in September, joining Huawei and Oppo as handset makers strive to grab the early set of 5G users. Company officials said efforts are under way to launch in December another 5G-enabled phone that is aimed at the mass market, under its Redmi brand. The company has also already launched its first 5G handset in Europe.

Xiaomi reiterated that the company will launch 10 5G phones next year at various price points.

Executives were on Wednesday addressing the media after Xiaomi reported a 1.1% year-on-year increase in third-quarter net profit to 2.53 billion yuan ($359.59 million), as its revenue from smart devices and overseas markets jumped even as stiff competition and the wait for the rollout of 5G services crimped smartphone sales at home.

Revenue from the smart devices segment rose 44.4% on year, while smartphone sales fell 7.8% to 32.3 billion yuan. Overall revenue grew 5.5% to 53.66 billion yuan.

With a market share of 9.8%, Xiaomi ranks fourth in China, the world's largest market for smartphones, according to data from International Data Corp., trailing Huawei, Vivo and Oppo. Huawei, which has been caught in the crossfire of the Sino-American trade war, has been riding a patriotic wave to steadily boost its share, which stood at 42% as of last quarter.

Sales at Xiaomi's smart devices unit have meanwhile been driven by strong demand for its Internet of Things (IoT) products, smart TVs in particular. The company shipped 3.1 million smart TVs globally, a 60% jump from a year ago.

The company had earlier this year pledged to spend 10 billion yuan on smart devices and artificial intelligence over the next five years on the so-called Artificial Intelligence of Things, or AIoT-related initiatives.

With smartphone sales at home under pressure, Xiaomi has been casting its net wide, relying on markets such as India -- where it has consistently ranked first in the pecking order of handset shipments -- and Europe. International sales contributed nearly 49% of Xiaomi's revenue last quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue at its internet business grew 12% during the July-September quarter. Xiaomi is relying on its smartphone sales to drive growth in this business, riding on existing smartphone customers' usage of their devices to generate higher revenue from advertising, gaming and payments services.

Even so, advertising revenue has been under pressure amid a slowdown in the Chinese economy. The contribution of advertising services to total internet services revenue slipped to 55% at the end of September, from 63% a year ago.

The company, which has 16,634 full-time employees in mainland China, said it plans to increase head count in mainland China and key global markets.

Shares of Xiaomi gained 1.3% in Hong Kong on Wednesday before the company reported results. The stock has lost almost half its value since its listing in July 2018.

-- Dhanya Ann Thoppil