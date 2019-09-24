Zee Entertainment loses 22% of value in six days amid debt repayment worries

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Shares of India's top media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises hit a multiyear low after a six-day losing streak, as some of the creditors sold the stock they held as collateral for loans to company founders.

Zee Entertainment shares had been falling since Sept. 16, wiping out 22% of their value over six trading sessions, amid fears that the founders, who have pledged about 64% of their shares, may not be able to repay their debt before a Sept. 30 deadline.

On Tuesday, the shares of Zee hit their lowest in five and a half years at 256.10 rupees during intraday trade. The stock later erased the losses to close up 2.7%, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended little changed.

According to data on the National Stock Exchange, lenders to Zee Entertainment parent Essel Group on Monday sold over 7.3 million shares at an average price of 281.75 rupees apiece. The deal was executed by Catalyst Trusteeship, and no other details are available.

According to media reports, the shares were offloaded by Kotak Mutual Fund, while several others such as ICICI Prudential and SBI Funds Management too reportedly sold them.

"Essel Group confirms that the lenders who had not agreed to grant the extension have exited by selling the pledged shares of Zee Entertainment," a spokesperson for the company said in an email. "The other lenders who value the assets have in-principally agreed to grant more time to the group."

In January, major lenders to Zee Entertainment agreed they wouldn't sell until Sep. 30 the shares that the founders pledged with them. The company struck the deal with creditors after a share slump triggered certain debt covenants, forcing some of Zee's lenders then to sell shares in the open market.

Investors worry about the founding group's repeated inability to abide by the timelines.

"The founder group's intentions are sound, but market conditions are unfavorable to easy deleveraging," said Varun Khandelwal, a director at Bullero Capital. "Investors have been dealing with uncertainly of promoter stake liquidation for six to eight months."

The founders' group, which owned 36% stake in Zee Entertainment at the end of June, is grappling with a staggering 110 billion rupees of debt ($1.55 billion). The group is exploring sale of assets such as solar energy plants, road projects, and electricity transmission facilities to pay off the debt.

The group is struggling to raise funds amid a cash crunch that has gripped India's shadow banking sector. The so-called non-banking finance companies have been reeling under tight liquidity conditions after the collapse of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services last year. In an open letter written in January, Zee founder Subhash Chandra said the IL&FS meltdown affected the company's ability to service its borrowings.

"Essel Group's asset divestment process is on the right track," Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive of Zee Entertainment said in an email. "We are in constant dialogue with the lenders seeking their inputs and feedback on optimizing the value output from the asset sale."

The group had, in July, sold a part of its stake in the company to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund for 42.2 billion rupees. The company then said it is planning to sell very little of Zee Entertainment, its "crown jewel," and is focusing on the sale of other assets to pare the debt.

"Zee still has excellent value to be bought at the current prices and will offer investors great returns in the next six to 12 months," Bullero Capital's Khandelwal said. "However, when lenders sell, the stock price gets decimated. Nobody can stand in the way of that except a strategic investor which has been ruled out by the promoters."

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil