ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

iPhone 11 unlikely to boom: report says

Lack of 5G will not spur replacement demand, Piper Jaffray

ATSUKO FURUE, NQN staff writer
Fans of the iPhone may wait to upgrade until Apple comes out with a 5G-compatible model, Piper Jaffray said.   © Reuters

NEW YORK -- Consumer interest in the iPhone 11 will likely be limited because the handset is not compatible with 5G networks, U.S. investment bank Piper Jaffray said in a Monday report.

In a survey of 1,500 iPhone users in the U.S., 51% said they will purchase one of three new smartphones released by Apple this fall -- the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. This was significantly lower than the 69% who were interested in the latest iPhones in a similar survey last fall.

Instead, more customers are looking to buy older models that now carry a lower price tag. A total of 49% of respondents this year were considering this option, up from 31% last fall.

Apple's iPhone revenue for the fiscal year ending September 2020 will fall 1%, in line with market expectations, analysts wrote in the report. They predicted that Apple's new streaming service to launch in November and the Apple Watch will shore up the company's overall earnings.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media