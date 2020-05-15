ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Construction

Chinese construction throttles down, Komatsu data shows

Belt and Road drives new China push by Japan's equipment makers

China's island builder has US embassy in Manila surrounded

Fearing ghost towns, Japanese cities ban high-rise condos

Construction

Hostile takeover leads to new chief at Japan road builder

Maeda Road names parent company veteran Imaizumi as president

The incoming president of Maeda Road hails from Maeda Corp., which became its parent following a hostile takeover drama.   © Reuters
GO SAKURAI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Construction company Maeda Corp. will install one of its own as the head of new subsidiary Maeda Road Construction, the target of a rare Japanese hostile bid in March.

Yasuhiko Imaizumi, now an advisor, will become president, replacing Ryozo Imaeda, Maeda Road said Thursday. 

Imaizumi was a longtime veteran of Maeda Corp. and led its building division. The appointment shows the construction company moving to unify its group leadership after a takeover that it said would help achieve a goal of winning more public infrastructure management contracts. 

Yasuhiko Imaizumi (Photo courtesy of Maeda)

Maeda Road's vacant chairman post will be filled by Kojiro Fukuta, another former Maeda Corp. executive who became a Maeda Road adviser along with Imaizumi earlier this month.

Both Imaizumi and Fukuta will start in their new positions following Maeda Road's general shareholders meeting on June 25.

In January, Maeda Corp. launched a tender offer to raise its stake in Maeda Road to 51% from 25%.

Maeda Road opposed the move at the time, paying a special dividend to intentionally reduce its ample cash on hand and trying to form a capital partnership with Japanese road paving leader Nippo.

But the tender offer succeeded as Maeda Corp. offered a roughly 50% premium over Maeda Road's stock price.

Outgoing president Imaeda will become a special advisor to Maeda Road, the company said.

Read Next

Latest On Construction

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close