OSAKA -- Kubota on Monday announced that it began producing compact construction machinery at its new plant in Kansas, tapping growing demand from the homebuilding boom in the U.S.

When Kubota first announced the factory's construction in 2020, it targeted an annual capacity of 3,000 units. It ended up increasing the figure by around 70% to 5,000 in response to demand, starting operations with 190 employees instead of 120 as originally planned.