BANGKOK -- Thailand's largest industrial developer Amata Corporation has adjusted its expansion plan for 2023, shifting focus to fast-growing Vietnam and emerging Laos, while halting a project in Myanmar after the 2021 coup dampened investment in the troubled country.

"When planning expansion, we focus on the Mekong [River] region as a whole," said Viboon Kromadit, Amata's chief marketing officer, in an interview with Nikkei Asia.