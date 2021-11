Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

BANGKOK -- A consortium that includes Thai power provider Gulf Energy Development and state-owned China Harbour Engineering has signed a 30.8 billion baht ($922 million) deal to expand a central port.

Containers at Laem Chabang Port in Thailand: The government aims to expand the port's capacity to 18 million TEU. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)

Thai port to be expanded with Chinese Belt and Road builder

