ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Consumer

Asics expanding production in Indonesia and Cambodia: CEO

Japan's shoemaker aims to cash in on jogging boom in emerging markets

Yasuhito Hirota, president and CEO of ASICS, believes the growing popularity of running in Southeast Asia and South America will give the shoemaker a lift. (Photo by Toyofumi Amano) 
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Asics, a major global manufacturer of running shoes, is expanding production in Indonesia and Cambodia, as it looks to tap into the growing popularity of running in Southeast Asia and to diversify its sources of supply in response to COVID lockdowns in other countries where it makes shoes.

In a recent interview with Nikkei Asia following an appearance on Nikkei CNBC television, Yasuhito Hirota, Asics' president, CEO and chief operating officer, revealed that the Japanese company is "trying to expand the production base a little more," having set up operations in Cambodia and Indonesia in recent years.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close