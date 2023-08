CHIBA, Japan -- A company in Japan's peanut heartland of Chiba prefecture has come up with a way to make faux leather out of peanut skins that would otherwise go to waste.

Kashiwa Leather, in the city of Kashiwa, includes purses, wallets and knapsacks among the eight types of peanut leather products in its lineup. It gets the skins from Kimura Peanuts, located in the Chiba prefecture city of Tateyama.