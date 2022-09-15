ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
ByteDance and Sony challenge Meta in Japan's VR market

Tech heavyweights go on offensive after Facebook owner raises prices

ByteDance-owned Pico Interactive showcased its latest VR headset for the first time at the Tokyo Game Show. (Photo by Wataru Suzuki) 
WATARU SUZUKI and CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO / HONG KONG -- Chinese tech giant ByteDance and Japan's Sony Group are challenging Facebook owner Meta's dominance in the Japanese virtual reality market with a new generation of headsets.

ByteDance, the operator of short video app TikTok, acquired Chinese virtual reality headset maker Pico Interactive in August last year. Pico showcased its Neo3 Link VR headset for the first time in Japan at the country's flagship gaming exhibition Tokyo Game Show, which started on Thursday and runs until Sunday.

