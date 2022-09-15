ByteDance and Sony challenge Meta in Japan's VR market

TOKYO / HONG KONG -- Chinese tech giant ByteDance and Japan's Sony Group are challenging Facebook owner Meta's dominance in the Japanese virtual reality market with a new generation of headsets.

ByteDance, the operator of short video app TikTok, acquired Chinese virtual reality headset maker Pico Interactive in August last year. Pico showcased its Neo3 Link VR headset for the first time in Japan at the country's flagship gaming exhibition Tokyo Game Show, which started on Thursday and runs until Sunday.