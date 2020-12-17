ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Consumer

'China's P&G' Blue Moon cleans up in $1.2bn Hong Kong IPO

Detergent maker attracts bets on post-COVID consumer spending growth

Bottles of Blue Moon laundry detergent line the shelves at a supermarket in the Chinese city of Yichang. (VCG/Getty Images)
TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese detergent maker Blue Moon Group Holdings has raised 9.6 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.24 billion) in its initial public offering here, drawing investors bullish for a post-pandemic economic recovery on the mainland.

Shares opened 16% above the offering price Wednesday, and closed the Hong Kong session up 13%. The company plans to spend the funds on new production equipment and on expanding its sales network.

Blue Moon, based in Guangzhou, is China's largest seller of liquid detergents and soaps by market share. The consumer products group, which has drawn comparisons to Procter & Gamble, also offers products like hand sanitizer.

The coronavirus pandemic is now mostly under control in China, fueling hopes for a rebound in consumer spending there. The retail portion of Blue Moon's IPO was roughly 300 times oversubscribed as investors rushed for a piece of one of the mainland's leading consumer brands.

Blue Moon logged HK$2.4 billion in revenue and HK$300 million in net profit for the January-June half, according to the prospectus.

The debut has made Blue Moon chair Pan Dong one of China's richest women, with her 77% stake now worth $8.6 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The former chemistry teacher has been instrumental to Blue Moon's expansion, along with her husband and company founder Luo Qiuping.

The company becomes the latest mainland consumer brand to make a splash on the Hong Kong exchange. The September IPO of Nongfu Spring, China's largest bottled water company, was oversubscribed by about 1,100 times and made its founder Zhong Shanshan the country's richest person.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close