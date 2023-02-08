China's top fast-food chain operator cautious on recovery outlook

HONG KONG -- The largest fast food chain operator in mainland China remains cautious about the outlook for the country's recovery and its own business following the end of zero-COVID, despite "encouraging" growth in revenue recently.

Yum China -- which runs close to 13,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and other dining and cafe outlets in China -- said on Wednesday that same-store sales during the Lunar New Year period were up by "mid-single digits" compared with a year ago. This was China's first Lunar New Year without COVID restrictions.