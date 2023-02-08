ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Consumer

China's top fast-food chain operator cautious on recovery outlook

Yum China says sales grew during Lunar New Year, but 'challenges' await

Yum China, which runs KFC, Pizza Huts, Taco Bells and other restaurants, said Feb. 8 that same-store sales during the Lunar New Year were up by "mid-single digits" on the year.   © Getty Images
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- The largest fast food chain operator in mainland China remains cautious about the outlook for the country's recovery and its own business following the end of zero-COVID, despite "encouraging" growth in revenue recently.

Yum China -- which runs close to 13,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and other dining and cafe outlets in China -- said on Wednesday that same-store sales during the Lunar New Year period were up by "mid-single digits" compared with a year ago. This was China's first Lunar New Year without COVID restrictions.

Read Next

Latest On Consumer

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close