TOKYO -- Fujifilm is bringing a new generation of fans to its Instax instant cameras with new additions that combine modern features like augmented reality with the novel experience of handling physical photos.

These include the top-of-the-line Instax Mini Evo, launched in December 2021. Fujifilm sold more than twice as many as it initially expected in the fiscal year ended March 2022, according to the company, and the camera remains popular more than a year after its release.