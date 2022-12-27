Indonesian cosmetics brands see opportunity in halal products

JAKARTA -- Companies offering halal cosmetics in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, are aiming to boost the international appeal of their products in Southeast Asia and beyond as they see potential in attracting more non-Islamic consumers.

In 2014, Indonesia enacted a law requiring halal certification for a wide range of consumer products sold in the country. The new "halal product assurance" regulations will be obligatory for cosmetics by 2026. Being certified as halal means products are manufactured in compliance with Islamic law and contain no forbidden ingredients.