Indonesian halal cosmetics brands take on L'Oreal, Unilever

Local beauty industry leverages halal certification in majority-Muslim country

Indonesian cosmetics brands such as Rose All Day are taking on European and U.S.  competitors by emphasizing the needs of local customers. (Photo by Nana Shibata)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Winny Triswandhani is a big fan of Indonesian cosmetics company Esqa's concealer, which she uses to cover blemishes and dark circles under her eyes.

She had been using L'Oreal's Maybelline New York brand but recently switched. "Their concealer is amazing," she told Nikkei Asia. And not only is it good value for money, she added, it is also a good fit for Indonesia's tropical climate. "I think that's what I like with these local brand[s]," she said, citing their quality, price and suitability for Indonesian skin tone as well.

