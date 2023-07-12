Indonesian halal cosmetics brands take on L'Oreal, Unilever

JAKARTA -- Winny Triswandhani is a big fan of Indonesian cosmetics company Esqa's concealer, which she uses to cover blemishes and dark circles under her eyes.

She had been using L'Oreal's Maybelline New York brand but recently switched. "Their concealer is amazing," she told Nikkei Asia. And not only is it good value for money, she added, it is also a good fit for Indonesia's tropical climate. "I think that's what I like with these local brand[s]," she said, citing their quality, price and suitability for Indonesian skin tone as well.