Infiniti and Ford take heat in China's latest consumer rights show

SHANGHAI -- Chinese consumers accused Nissan Motor luxury brand Infiniti and Ford Motor of vehicle defects on the "315 Night Show," an undercover program by state broadcaster CCTV to mark world Consumer Rights Day on Monday.

The widely watched program, which has aired yearly since 1991, interviewed car owners who claimed their vehicles suffered sudden brake and accelerator failures.

The show provoked a strong reaction on social media, drawing over 3.6 million users to the Weibo platform in an hour. "It is clearly a design defect and yet Ford made users pay for it," one Weibo user commented.

For one Infiniti owner, the problems recurred even after the car was repaired. In some cases, owners were asked to pay because the warranty period lapsed.

Soon after the broadcast, Infiniti China issued an apology Monday on Weibo. It promised to set up an "exclusive customer service" to offer one-on-one after-sales service and communication with owners.

Changan Ford, the Chinese-U.S. joint venture company responsible for Ford vehicles highlighted on the program, apologized and promised to fix the problems for free. "We will also improve our services channel and management, and update the public of further developments on the issues raised," the company said.

Other companies spotlighted in the program included Kohler, a German kitchen and bathroom fixtures maker, which was accused of obtaining customers' biometric data without permission.

According to the program, undercover CCTV reporters found that cameras with facial recognition technology installed at Kohler showrooms across the country could clearly identify a person's age range, sex and facial expression. The customer profiling data was allegedly used for marketing.

Though cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence and facial recognition have been adopted widely in China, it is illegal to acquire biometric information without approval, the program said.

Local internet companies UC Browser -- an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holdings -- and 360 Search were accused of displaying fake health care product advertisements to unsuspecting users. UC Browser in a statement on Monday said it had removed the ads and vowed to bolster the verification process on its platform.

Internet companies including Alibaba and Meituan Dianping have come under greater scrutiny in China in recent months as authorities tighten supervision on tech platforms with dominant positions in the Chinese market.