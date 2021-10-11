Itochu joins $150m funding round for fashion arm of China's Fosun

SHANGHAI -- Chinese conglomerate Fosun International on Monday enlisted Japanese trading house Itochu and other investors to inject $150 million into its fashion unit.

Fosun, led by tycoon Guo Guangchang, was one of four private conglomerates to come under pressure from Beijing in 2017 over their fevered pace of global acquisitions, along with HNA Group, Anbang Insurance and Dalian Wanda Group.

Unlike those three, Fosun has remained on the acquisition trail and largely intact, but it too has come under pressure to rein in debt risks.

Fosun on Monday did not spell out how much the $150 million injection would reduce its stake in the fashion unit or be applied to its own balance sheet. Fosun held an 82.3% stake in its fashion unit as of June 30, according to its interim report.

"The group is well positioned to exploit the resilient demand for luxury goods globally, especially in China," Guo, chairman and co-founder of Fosun, said Monday in announcing the new funding for the unit, which is now to be named Lanvin Group after its flagship brand, a French luxury fashion house bought in 2018.

Fosun shares slipped 0.7% to HK$9.16 in Hong Kong on Monday.

The new funding values Lanvin Group at more than $1 billion, Fosun said. The company did not disclose any sales figures, but its "happiness" business segment, which includes Lanvin and other operations, posted revenues of 19.28 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) in the first half of 2021, up 18.7% from a year before.

"We believe that with our vast resources and experiences as a global company, we have much to offer to the Lanvin Group and their future endeavors," said Masahiro Morofuji, head of Itochu's textile arm, in the announcement.

Itochu has had rights to the Lanvin brand in Japan since 2004. It is expected to help Lanvin Group to find new store locations in Japan as well as assist with supply chain and distribution issues.

Aside from Lanvin, Itochu is a major investor in Shandong Ruyi, another Chinese conglomerate that assembled a global portfolio of fashion brands but foundered on its debts.

Lanvin Group's portfolio includes Austrian legwear brand Wolford, American knitwear brand St. John and Italian menswear line Caruso. Fosun in April added Italian women's shoemaker Sergio Rossi to the group, months after taking over German lifestyle brand Tom Tailor.

All told, the group operates around 200 stores globally, including 19 added in greater China over the past 15 months. It generates only around 10% of sales within China currently.

Chinese private equity group Xizhi Capital and shoemaker Stella International also joined the new funding round for Lanvin.

Fosun aims to tap Stella's expertise in designing and producing luxury sneakers. Both Itochu and Stella will station representatives at Lanvin's group headquarters in Shanghai.

Fosun also raised $150 million for its fashion unit in April from investors including New York-listed e-commerce services group Baozun and Hong Kong-listed marketing company Activation Group Holdings.

On Friday, Fosun acquired full ownership of German private bank Bankhaus Lampe, with an eye to merging it with another private bank acquired there earlier. "Wealth" and "health" are Fosun's other main focus areas.

The Lanvin deal comes amid subdued retail sales growth in China due to recurrent COVID disruptions as well as electricity shortages. Even so, for high-end brands there has been no slowdown in sales growth momentum for the past few months, according to U.S. investment bank Jefferies.