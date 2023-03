HONG KONG -- Chinese consumer confidence won't make a full recovery easily, despite Beijing's stimulus measures and a resumption of production that was stalled by COVID, the chief executive of major domestic e-commerce operator JD.com warned Thursday.

Xu Lei told analysts in an earnings call that "it will take a relatively long time for [the stimulus measures] to pass on to residents' income." The CEO's comments came as JD.com makes a strategic shift to low-price competition with rivals.