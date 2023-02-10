Japan, U.S. diaper makers vie for growing Indonesian market

TOKYO/JAKARTA -- An appetite for premium-priced baby diapers is growing among young families in Indonesia, with manufacturers from Japan and the U.S. stepping up their offerings of eco-friendly, natural products.

"I've tried other brands, but this one is really absorbent and adhesive," said a 29-year-old mother of a toddler in a Jakarta suburb of Tangerang, referring to Merries diapers from Japan's Kao. The product costs 4,971 rupiah (33 cents) per diaper, twice as expensive as those from local manufacturers.