ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Consumer

Japan's ASICS on fast track in post-COVID Indonesia and India

Running shoe brand lured by rising incomes, population growth in both countries

ASICS outlets are spreading as the Japanese athletic shoe maker sees great promise in India and Indonesia due to growing affluence and health consciousness. (Photo by Nana Shibata)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- ASICS, a major Japanese global manufacturer of running shoes, is expanding in Indonesia and India as it aims to tap into the growing popularity of running in these two emerging Asian economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Kobe, ASICS is sponsoring Sports Hub, a new running facility in Jakarta that opens on Saturday. Sota Fukushima, the president of its Indonesian unit, told Nikkei Asia that ASICS hopes it will "help increase the running population in Indonesia."

Read Next

Latest On Consumer

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more