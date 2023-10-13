Japan's ASICS on fast track in post-COVID Indonesia and India

JAKARTA -- ASICS, a major Japanese global manufacturer of running shoes, is expanding in Indonesia and India as it aims to tap into the growing popularity of running in these two emerging Asian economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Kobe, ASICS is sponsoring Sports Hub, a new running facility in Jakarta that opens on Saturday. Sota Fukushima, the president of its Indonesian unit, told Nikkei Asia that ASICS hopes it will "help increase the running population in Indonesia."