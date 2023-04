HAIKOU, China -- Global luxury brands are descending upon China this year with the goal of staking a claim in what is on track to become the biggest market for high-end goods.

The leaders of these brands have been visiting China since the government lifted zero-COVID restrictions and opened the country to international travel. On March 24, L'Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus met with Chen Jining, Shanghai's Communist Party chief, according to reports.