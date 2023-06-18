L'Oreal feels pressure from 'beauty savvy' consumers in Asia

KYOTO, Japan -- Cosmetics makers are coming under increasing pressure to offer customized products and services in Asia as the growth of social media and e-commerce creates more "beauty savvy" consumers, a senior L'Oreal executive told Nikkei Asia.

Alexis Perakis-Valat, president of the consumer products division at the world's largest cosmetics company, said he observed the changes while serving stints over the last decade as L'Oreal's chief executive in China and then its executive vice president for the Asia-Pacific.