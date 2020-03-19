Samsonite warns coronavirus pain to last longer than 9/11 or SARS

TOKYO -- Samsonite International, the world's largest luggage company, has become the latest corporate casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing Thursday it expects a 30% fall in revenue for the quarter

The Luxembourg-domiciled company, which is listed in Hong Kong, has already taken a hit from the U.S.-China trade war, and executives warned that the headwinds facing it could last as long as nine months.

"In a career of 40 years in business, I have never seen times quite as extraordinary [as] these," Chairman Tim Parker said at the opening of the company's earnings conference call on Thursday morning.

Both the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and the SARS outbreak in 2003 took a heavy toll on the travel industry, lasting six months for the former and three month for the latter, according to CEO Kyle Gendreau. This time, he predicts the trough to be between six and nine months, but quickly added: "From what I see today, it's closer to nine months."

Some of the numbers he released painted a bleak picture. Net sales for the first two months of the year fell 11.2% on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year, with Asia logging a 20.2% drop. Sales in China, where the virus originated, were down 33.7%, and in Hong Kong the fell 57.7%. As the contagion spreads to the rest of the world, Samsonsite is starting to feel similar pain in its two other major markets, North America and Europe, this month.

These add up to an expected 25-30% drop in net sales for the first quarter. The company refrained from providing any solid guidance on adjusted EBITDA -- earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization -- but Gendreau said that "it will obviously have an impact." During January-March last year, net sales were $832 million and adjusted EBITDA was $84.6 million.

The company was already under stress before the virus outbreak, mainly due to the U.S.-China trade war. Sales in the U.S., its largest single market, were down 8% last year to $1.36 billion, largely because of higher tariffs on imported bags, luggage, and smartphone cases from China and a sharp fall in Chinese inbound tourists. The impact is despite the company shifting production away from China -- which stood at 63.6% of total sourcing for the U.S market at the end of last year from 82.3% as of September 2018. Gendreau said the percentage is set to fall below 50% by the year end.

On top of the trade war, its Hong Kong business was severely impacted by the ongoing political unrest in the second half of the year, while South Korea, another major Asian market, saw double-digit sales decline, as fewer Chinese visited the country and the overall consumer sentiment deteriorated. Social and political unrest in Chile was another negative factor. This all added up to a 4.2% decline in net sales to $3. 638 billion and a 44% fall to $132.5 million in its bottom line in 2019.

Samsonite is adapting to weather the storm. Advertising spending, which was already slashed by 14% last year to $189.5 million, will be cut further. Many more stores are to be shut, and new store openings will be put on hold. The board decided on Thursday not to recommend a cash dividend in 2020.

While these measures are intended to soothe pressure on its performance, analysts are voicing concern about the company's liquidity.

On Monday, the company has completed a refinancing of its senior secured term loans and revolving credit facilities. The latest agreement extended the maturity by about two years, reduced interest rates, and expanded the size of the latter to $850 million. The company has already drawn $800 million cash out from the credit facilities to stock up its cash on hands to around $1.3 billion to navigate through the upcoming challenge, according to Reza Taleghani, its chief financial officer.

However, questions from analysts at the conference call centered on the liquidity issue, especially in relation to the company's covenant with bankers on its debt. Taleghani said all covenants are met and there is plenty of head room in metrics such as pro-forma total net leverage ratio and consolidated cash interest coverage ratio. The wariness seems to stem from the high level of uncertainty facing its business, which could possibly cut into the company's ability to generate cash and enhance its adjusted EBITDA level.

"This is a temporary phenomenon, and they could see a curve ahead of them, but simply can't see the shape of the curve and when the curve eventually flattens," said Chairman Parker.

What makes it so uncertain for Samsonite -- and many in the travel sector and beyond -- is that no one knows what the landscape will be after the virus scare recedes. Parker is confident that people will be back travelling again, but is also aware of the risks of changing behavior: "[We] can't see exactly what the reactions of consumers will be."