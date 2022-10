TOKYO -- A longtime leader in Japan's cosmetics industry, Shiseido is branching out into a new demographic with a brand of skin care geared specifically toward Gen Z men.

Named Sidekick, the brand currently offers five different types of face wash, as well as a moisturizer and sheet mask. The products come in colorful glass and aluminum packaging with the brand name emblazoned across -- a design inspired by collectible sneakers, and a departure from Shiseido's usual classic aesthetic.