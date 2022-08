TOKYO -- Shiseido, Japan's top cosmetics company by sales, now sees its annual net profit dropping by a wider-than-expected 46% on the year as Japanese and Chinese consumers tighten their purse strings.

The company's new forecast of 25.5 billion yen ($189 million) in 2022, announced Wednesday, marks a downgrade of 18.5 billion yen and factors in a 14 billion yen loss expected from the sale of personal care product factories.