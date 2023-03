SINGAPORE -- Singapore's online furniture company Castlery is growing fast, positioning itself between IKEA and more upscale brands for customers in the hunt for high-quality but affordable interior items.

The company is on track to rack up six times more sales in the fiscal year through March 2023 than in 2020 -- a period that mostly preceded the COVID-19 outbreak -- thanks mainly to its successful foray into the U.S. market during the pandemic.