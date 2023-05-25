Unilever to expand telemedicine services in Indonesia, Vietnam

JAKARTA -- British consumer goods giant Unilever is expanding free telemedicine services across emerging markets facing a serious doctor shortage, the company's oral care head told Nikkei Asia, seeing the initiative as an "investment" to boost its business.

The London-headquartered seller of more than 400 brands including Lifebuoy soap, Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Pepsodent toothpaste and Vaseline operates in over 190 countries and recorded turnover of 60.1 billion euros ($65 billion) last year. Among its social enterprises is one aimed at getting more people to the dentist.