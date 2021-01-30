Uniqlo lands Mona Lisa T-shirt deal with the Louvre

TOKYO -- The Louvre has agreed to enter into a four-year collaboration deal with Uniqlo, with the Japanese chain's T-shirts to feature the Mona Lisa and other masterpieces held by the Paris museum.

The T-shirts will go on sale Feb. 5 at select Uniqlo locations in Japan and online, the Japanese casualwear retailer said Friday. They will be sold under the UT brand, Uniqlo's label for collaborative graphic prints with license holders.

There will be six designs for men and six for women. The men's lineup will showcase the "art and logic" motif developed by the famed British graphic designer Peter Saville. The women's collection will be inspired by works of art depicting women, such as the Venus de Milo.

Each T-shirt will be priced at 1,500 yen ($14), with sweatshirts and hoodies to be added to the mix. The offerings will be made available in overseas markets as well.

As part of the multiyear partnership, Uniqlo will take over as the sponsor of the Louvre's Free Saturday Nights program, which is held on the first Saturday of each month. Uniqlo will also support the Mini-Discovery Tour, which are guided, educational tours aimed at families.

"We hope that our partnership with the museum can enable as many people as possible to experience and appreciate the universal beauty of the masterworks in its collection," said Tadashi Yanai, chairman and president of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing.