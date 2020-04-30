ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Education

75% in Nikkei poll favor September start to Japanese school year

Coronavirus may force major change upon students used to beginning in April

FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer
A Tokyo elementary school  held its entrance ceremony for new students on April 6, the day before the country declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic. Scenes like may be pushed back to September if the crisis persists. (Photo by Kai Fujii) 

TOKYO -- More than half the 700 respondents to a social media poll by the Nikkei Asian Review on Thursday agreed with moving the start of Japan's academic calendar to September.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament yesterday that he would look into the change, as the coronavirus pandemic may further delay the start of the school year, which typically begins in April.

"Let the kids have summer off," said Christopher Layton, a Facebook user in South Korea.

Meng Liang, a respondent in Singapore, commented another reason for the change: "Different holiday season will help [the] tourism industry."

Postponing until fall would align Japanese academia with most Western countries, including the U.S., expanding opportunities for student exchanges.

Of Japan's Asian neighbors, only Vietnam begins the school year in September.

Respondents on Twitter, however, were vocally opposed, pointing out that only 14 other countries -- mostly in the West -- follow the September start.

"Don't fix what isn't broken!" tweeted Tonianne O'Brien.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

