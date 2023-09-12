8% of immigrant teens in Japan do not attend high school

TOKYO -- Japan's educational enrollment policies leave many children of foreign workers unable to attend high school, dimming their prospects for steady employment as the country accepts more employees from abroad.

About 8% of these children ages 15-18 in Japan are not enrolled in school, a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and other publications finds. The figure is five times higher than for their counterparts having at least one parent with Japanese nationality, at 1.6%.