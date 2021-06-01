ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Education

China cracks down on tutoring schools amid education scrutiny

Fines imposed as Beijing looks to cut costs of raising children

Many Chinese parents supplement traditional schooling with private tutoring for their children.   © Reuters
NIKKI SUN, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's market regulator has reportedly fined 15 after-class tutoring schools a total of 36.5 million yuan ($5.7 million) for false advertising and price fraud, signaling an attempt to ease the cost of education for families as the country tries to boost its birthrate.

Tencent-backed Yuanfudao and Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang, as well as established players New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group, are among the companies hit with fines, the state-run People's Daily reported.

An official at the State Administration for Market Regulation was reported as saying its investigation showed some of the companies fabricated teachers' qualifications and user comments, as well as exaggerating the outcomes of the tutoring classes.

Some companies also launched misleading promotional events in which they inflated the price of their instruction and then offered deep discounts to boost sales. "The discounts seem to bring great benefits to consumers, but in reality, they aim to trap parents into buying classes," the official was quoted by the People's Daily as saying.

Market regulators in Shanghai and Guangdong also fined several other tutoring schools a total of 24 million yuan for similar offenses.

China is trying to reduce the cost of education for families at a time when attending after-school tutoring has become part of the daily routine for most Chinese primary and middle school students.

The private tutoring industry boomed during the pandemic, as hundreds of millions of students were forced to take classes at home. Many parents turned to private tutors for their children, dissatisfied with the online classes provided by traditional schools.

But the extracurricular study has significantly increased the workload for students, as well as the financial burden on parents, something that discourages many young couples from having children.

China's population grew at its slowest pace in decades, with an annual growth rate of only 0.53% over the past 10 years, according to the latest government data. While China relaxed its rigid one-child policy years ago and began allowing couples to have three children this week, many balk at the high cost of raising a bigger family.

Reuters reported in May that the authorities are drawing up new rules banning academic tutoring on the weekends and limiting the fees that tutoring schools can charge.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more