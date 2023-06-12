China lures increasing numbers of research scholars from Japan

TOKYO -- An increasing number of Japanese scholars are filling research posts at universities and laboratories in China. In the past, China had mainly welcomed engineers from Japanese companies, but it is now looking to attract academics in astronomy and other basic fields of science.

This trend contrasts with Japan, where scholars are struggling to find jobs because of budget cuts by universities. China has sharply increased spending on research programs over the past 20 years, edging closer to the U.S. in both the quality and quantity of research papers.