China lures increasing numbers of research scholars from Japan

Ample funding and openings attract talent frustrated by chances at home

The Tsung-Dao Lee Institute at Shanghai Jiao Tong University is seeking to become the world's top-level research body in the field of astrophysics. 
NORIAKI KOSHIKAWA and RYOSUKE MATSUZOE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- An increasing number of Japanese scholars are filling research posts at universities and laboratories in China. In the past, China had mainly welcomed engineers from Japanese companies, but it is now looking to attract academics in astronomy and other basic fields of science.

This trend contrasts with Japan, where scholars are struggling to find jobs because of budget cuts by universities. China has sharply increased spending on research programs over the past 20 years, edging closer to the U.S. in both the quality and quantity of research papers.

