ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Education

Chinese online learning app enlists Alibaba in $1.6bn fundraising

Zuoyebang has seen rapid user growth amid coronavirus-induced school closures

Zuoyebang has amassed more than 170 million monthly active users -- including 50 million over the past year -- and over 10 million paid subscribers.   © AP
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese online education startup Zuoyebang has raised $1.6 billion in a new funding round that included e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding for the first time in a sign of high investor appetite for the "edtech" sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Existing backers, including SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital's China arm, Tiger Global Management and FountainVest Partners, also participated in the latest round, Zuoyebang said Monday. The inflow comes just six months after the startup brought in $750 million in its fifth fundraising and brings total funding to date to nearly $3 billion.

Earlier backers of Zuoyebang include Baidu, Goldman Sachs and GGV Capital.

Zuoyebang, Chinese for "homework helper," allows students to search for help with problems by uploading images of their assignment. This free artificial intelligence-powered service is used to attract students and parents to the company's fee-based online and livestream lessons.

Riding on the online learning trend accelerated by pandemic-driven school closures, Zuoyebang has amassed more than 170 million monthly active users -- including 50 million over the past year -- and over 10 million paid subscribers.

About 7.8 million students took Zuoyebang courses last summer, five times the figure a year before. Nikkei Asia previously reported that Zuoyebang was on track to raise staffing this year by 60% to roughly 25,000.

The new funding will be used to expand product offerings and business development, said the company, which was founded by former Baidu executive Hou Jianbin in 2014.

The platform targets Chinese students, ranging between kindergarten and 12th grade, enrolled in the national compulsory education system. According to the Ministry of Education, the country had about 200 million such students as of 2019.

Beijing-based consultancy iResearch valued the K-12 online tutoring market this year at 54.2 billion yuan ($8.28 billion).

Rival Yuanfudao is now valued at $15.5 billion after raising $2.2 billion in new fundraising led by Tencent Holdings and DST Global in October. Alibaba has previously invested in VIPKid, another player in the sector.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close