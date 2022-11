PALO ALTO, U.S. -- More and more students from overseas are coming back to the U.S., but not those from China.

International students enrolled in the U.S. climbed 3.8% during the 2021-22 academic year, after plunging 15% in the previous school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the annual Open Doors report released Monday by the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the State Department.