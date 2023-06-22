Columbia University sees Japan as 'big priority': policy school dean

NEW YORK -- In an effort to attract more Japanese students, Columbia University's public policy school is considering providing more scholarships and strengthening its partnerships with Japanese universities.

"Japan is a big priority for us," Keren Yarhi-Milo, dean of Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs, told Nikkei in a recent interview. The school hopes to "draw more [Japanese] students into our community and be the place they can come and get their education, skills and interaction ... with our global community."