Education

Columbia University sees Japan as 'big priority': policy school dean

Yarhi-Milo hopes more scholarships will draw Japanese students

Keren Yarhi-Milo, dean of Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, talked about steps to attract more students from Japan. (Photo courtesy of Columbia University)
KAORI YOSHIDA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- In an effort to attract more Japanese students, Columbia University's public policy school is considering providing more scholarships and strengthening its partnerships with Japanese universities.

"Japan is a big priority for us," Keren Yarhi-Milo, dean of Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs, told Nikkei in a recent interview. The school hopes to "draw more [Japanese] students into our community and be the place they can come and get their education, skills and interaction ... with our global community."

