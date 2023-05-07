Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.

In April, Kobe Shinwa Women's University relaunched as Kobe Shinwa University, a coeducational institution. It welcomed a freshman class of around 460 students that month, significantly higher than the 243 it took in a year earlier. One-third of the freshmen are males