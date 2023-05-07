ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Education

Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan

Institutions going coed, offering new tech majors in fight for survival

Women head to their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo in 2022: Women's universities are struggling to compete for Japan's ever-shrinking pool of students.   © Reuters
MARIE SHIMOKAWA and HINATA MIURA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.

In April, Kobe Shinwa Women's University relaunched as Kobe Shinwa University, a coeducational institution. It welcomed a freshman class of around 460 students that month, significantly higher than the 243 it took in a year earlier. One-third of the freshmen are males

