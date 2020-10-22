Hong Kong schoolteachers wary over government's tightening grip

HONG KONG -- Having taught students for nearly two decades, Lau had never thought that his stable job could one day entail political risks until earlier this month, when the Hong Kong government deregistered a primary school teacher for discussing independence in his class.

The day after the news of the teacher became public, Lau, who had always created original material for his teenage students, spent a full day reviewing all of his notes and worksheets to ensure that no "sensitive topics" were included.

"My nightmare is getting complaints from parents, or, even worse, probes by the Education Bureau," the secondary school teacher of liberal studies and Chinese history told Nikkei Asia. Lau, who is his mid-40s, requested that his full name not be used.

In early June, the primary school teacher was banned for life from teaching after the authorities accused him of promoting independence for Hong Kong.

The teacher, whose name has not been publicly revealed, had shown a video of a pro-independence activist to his grade-five students, government officials said.

Parents of the students posted on social media the teacher's worksheets, which raised questions such as, "What are the reasons for advocating Hong Kong independence?" and "What is freedom of speech?"

As a result, many teachers in Hong Kong now share the same fear as Lau.

Secondary school students in Hong Kong taking exams in April. Some parents are making moves to send their children to boarding schools overseas. © Reuters

Chan Hei-tung, a committee member of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union, the largest such union in the city, said his organization had "noticed grave concerns" from teachers who were wary that they could "unintentionally cross the red line."

"It is like the Sword of Damocles. You never know when the authority will go after you," Chan told Nikkei. "There are not any clear guidelines of what can be said and what cannot... I think the ambiguity is exactly what the government wants, so that teachers and schools will begin to self-censor."

While the teacher's disqualification has sparked anger in the education sector, Chan said, it also has left some teachers with no choice but to start "reassessing their curricula."

"Some told me that they have given up making original notes and instead only use textbooks reviewed by the Education Bureau," he said.

In Hong Kong, the Education Bureau publishes a recommended textbook list every year for individual schools to select the ones most suited for their students. While teachers are allowed to conduct lessons with self-made notes in lieu of recommended textbooks, the bureau's staff also visit schools and evaluate classes on a regular basis.

Following the introduction of a sweeping national security law in late June, the government in Hong Kong stepped up its scrutiny over the education system. Books written by pro-democracy figures were removed from public libraries, scholars involved in protests were sacked by universities, and liberal values -- including the term "separation of powers" -- have been removed from official textbooks published this year.

The new law -- imposed by Beijing and which carries criminal penalties of up to life imprisonment for those found guilty of separatism, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign powers -- is drawing concern from abroad.

University professors in Taiwan recently told Nikkei that some scholars on the self-ruled island have avoided attending academic conferences in Hong Kong in light of the security law.

Meanwhile, a group of 100 academics from 71 institutions in 16 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Germany, earlier this month called for a united international front to resist Chinese interference in scholarly research and lectures on China.

"Universities are supposed to be a place for vigorous debate, and to offer a safe space for staff and students to discuss contentious issues without fear or favor," they said in their open letter. "Its global scope and application will compromise freedom of speech and academic autonomy, creating a chilling effect and encouraging critics of the Chinese party-state to self-censor."

The national security law asserts extraterritoriality, meaning it applies to perceived offenses committed outside the city, including those by nonresidents, under its Article 38.

While the primary school teacher's discussion on independence took place before the security law was enacted, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the move to deregister him was necessary to "weed out bad apples" from the education system.

Hong Kong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said earlier this month that the decision was made after a "thorough probe," noting that 11-year-old students were "not mature enough" to discuss freedom of speech.

Teachers and students now have to walk a fine line, as any form of political expression in schools could cost them their jobs or futures.

In June, a music teacher did not have her contract renewed after she permitted students to play a protest anthem during an exam. And last month, a secondary school student was suspended after displaying a protest slogan during online classes.

Beijing authorities have repeatedly criticized the city's British-inherited education system, which places much emphasis on liberal values and critical thinking, for fueling the anti-government protests last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has previously called on Hong Kong to force its schools to adopt national education, a curriculum that Beijing says will instill patriotism in the hearts of Hong Kong's youth.

Last week, former Chief Executive C.Y. Leung, who now is a vice chairman of China's top consultative body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, listed on his Facebook page the personal details of teachers facing protest-related charges, and warned schools and parents not to employ them.

With local schools coming under increasing pressure, parents in Hong Kong are making moves to send their children to boarding schools overseas.

Ray Cheung Hin-sing, who runs an overseas education agency in Hong Kong, said inquiries for boarding schools in the U.K. have jumped almost twice compared with a year ago since the national security law took effect, partly boosted by a relaxed visa policy that would allow up to 3 million Hong Kong residents to eventually apply for British citizenship.

May Cheng Mei-ling, who recently sent her two secondary-school-age sons to study in the U.K., said she was anxious about what she described as the "brainwashing education" in Hong Kong.

"I want my children to be able to grow up with freedoms," she said. "I can imagine the situation will only get worse."

A recent survey conducted by the Chinese University of Hong Kong showed that about 44% of 707 respondents would consider emigrating to other countries if opportunities came up, citing political unrest and diminishing freedoms as major reasons.

Still, teachers in Hong Kong will continue to look for ways to stimulate students' minds while working within the system.

"Although we might not be able to mention specific topics and incidents to our students now, we can still promote universal values and encourage them to think critically on all issues," Chan of the teachers' union said.