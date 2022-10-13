Indian edtech Byju's cuts 2,500 jobs after huge losses

BENGALURU -- India's largest online education startup Byju's will cut jobs and change marketing strategies as its seeks to turn profit in the financial year ending March 2023, the company said on Wednesday.

About 2,500 people across the product, content and technology teams will lose their jobs as part of restructuring as Byju's seeks to consolidate companies such as Toppr, Meritnation, TurtorVista, Scholar and HashLearn, which it had acquired over the years to strengthen its educational offerings.