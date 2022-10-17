Indian edtech Byju's raises $250m from existing investors

BENGALURU -- India's largest online education startup, Byju's, has raised $250 million from a clutch of existing investors, including Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the company announced on Monday, just a week after it said it was cutting about 2,500 jobs.

The fresh funding also comes after an annual report that had been delayed by about 18 months recently showed that losses for the fiscal year that ended in March 2021 jumped twentyfold on-year to nearly 46 billion rupees ($560 million), while revenue from operations rose just 4%.